Humane Society: Missouri still worst state for puppy mills

Yet again, Missouri ranks at the top of a dishonor roll — the state with the most puppy mills.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, Missouri leads all states by being home to 21 of the nation's "Horrible Hundred" mills.

This is the ninth year in a row that Missouri has topped the list, which is compiled by the Humane Society examining consumer complaints and federal and state inspection and citations records.

Right behind Missouri in the number of "problem puppy mills" are Ohio, home to 16 such mills, and Iowa, with 11. Four kennels were specified in Illinois.

Some small consolation to Show-Me staters: Last year, 30 of the 100 problem mills were in Missouri.

In the statement about the report, which was released Monday, the Humane Society points out that Attorney General Eric Schmitt has taken action against some puppy mills in the state.