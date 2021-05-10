Humane Society: Missouri still worst state for puppy mills

Yet again, Missouri ranks at the top of a dishonor roll — the state with the most puppy mills.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, Missouri leads all states by being home to 21 of the nation's "Horrible Hundred" mills.
This is the ninth year in a row that Missouri has topped the list, which is compiled by the Humane Society examining consumer complaints and federal and state inspection and citations records.
Right behind Missouri in the number of "problem puppy mills" are Ohio, home to 16 such mills, and Iowa, with 11. Four kennels were specified in Illinois.
Some small consolation to Show-Me staters: Last year, 30 of the 100 problem mills were in Missouri.
In the statement about the report, which was released Monday, the Humane Society points out that Attorney General Eric Schmitt has taken action against some puppy mills in the state.
In 2020, Schmitt sentenced Marlisa McAlmond (Cedar Ridge Australians) to 30 days in jail for killing 21 dogs that were supposed to be turned over to authorities.
The kennel was in Oregon County, about 180 miles southwest of St. Louis, on the Arkansas border.
The report also notes that Schmitt has taken two other kennels to court for having emaciated dogs living in poor conditions: Puppy Love Kennel (aka Cory’s Cuties) in St. Charles County and Cedercrest Kennel in Douglas County, near the Arkansas border in south-central Missouri.
The Post-Dispatch reported in 2019 that Puppy Love was shut down after inspectors found its site at 104 Laura Hill Road to be dangerous for people and the approximately 170 dogs found on the property.
The Humane Society report notes that although the state penalized Puppy Love and Cedarcrest, they still are allowed to operate as "hobby breeders," which limits the number of animals a breeder is allowed to keep.
The report also noted that the last year has been "one of the most troubling" for puppy-mill enforcement — given that many inspection programs had to be put on hold because of pandemic restrictions, which increased the demand for pets from home-bound Americans.