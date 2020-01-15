iHeart Media's U.S. radio layoffs hit local jock Vic Porcelli

UPDATED at 2 p.m. Wednesday with layoffs affecting at least one St. Louis radio personality.
As word spreads of layoffs at iHeart Media radio stations across the country, it appears that at least one STL personality has lost his job.
Vic Porcelli, a longtime local jock who had been working evenings at classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM) since March 2016, posted on Facebook that he was no longer with the station.
"I had a great time being on the air at KLOU but that time has come to an end," Porcelli posted Wednesday.
Porcelli has worked at several STL stations since coming here in 1993.
Several of iHeart's local stations also removed listings of their on-air personalities from their home pages.
A chain of more than 800 stations operated out of San Antonio, iHeart operates the following STL stations:
Country KSD (93.7 FM, "The Bull"); classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); modern R&B ( alternative rock KLLT (104.9 FM); top 40 KSLZ (107.7 FM), hip-hop KATZ (100.3 FM, "The Beat"); and gospel's KATZ (1600 AM, "Hallelujah").
That roster does not include several high-definition stations that the chain operates. Its local offices are at 1001 West Highlands Drive in southwest St. Louis.
Market manager Derek Martin was unavailable for comment. A call to the newsroom automatically transferred to Des Moines, Iowa.
The Springfield News-Leader reported that several on-air personalities have been let go from the four stations the chain owns in Springfield, Missouri.
Industry publication RadioInsight reported the layoffs are spurred by a corporate restructuring that iHeartMedia said "modernizes the company to take advantage of the significant investments it has made in technology and artificial intelligence."
RadioInsight published a list Wednesday of on-air talent and directors in 44 separate markets who had been cashiered.