iHeart Media's US radio layoffs extend to St. Louis

UPDATED at 4 p.m. Wednesday with layoffs affecting three St. Louis radio employees.
As word spreads of layoffs at iHeart Media radio stations across the country, it appears that at least one STL on-air personality has lost his job.
Vic Porcelli, a longtime local jock who had been working evenings at classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM) since March 2016, posted on Facebook that he was no longer with the station.
"I had a great time being on the air at KLOU but that time has come to an end," Porcelli posted Wednesday.
Porcelli has worked at several STL stations since coming here in 1993.
Several of iHeart's local stations also removed listings of their on-air personalities from their home pages.
A chain of more than 800 stations with headquarters in San Antonio, iHeart operations in St. Louis include:
Country KSD (93.7 FM, "The Bull"); classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); alternative rock KLLT (104.9 FM); hip-hop KATZ (100.3 FM, "The Beat"); top 40 KSLZ (107.7 FM); and gospel's KATZ (1600 AM, "Hallelujah").
That roster does not include several high-definition stations that the chain operates. Its local offices are at 1001 West Highlands Drive in southwest St. Louis.
As to key off-air personnel, industry publication All Access reports that Jules Riley, iHeart's senior vice president for programming in the St. Louis market, lost her job. And Maurice Devoe, program director at "The Beat," posted Wednesday on Facebook that he had been dismissed.
Local market manager Derek Martin referred all questions to corporate communications chief Wendy Goldberg, who declined to comment.
The Springfield News-Leader reported that several on-air personalities have been let go from the four stations the chain owns in Springfield, Missouri.
Industry publication RadioInsight released a list Wednesday of on-air talent and directors in 44 separate markets who had been cashiered.
RadioInsight reported the layoffs are spurred by a corporate restructuring that iHeartMedia said "modernizes the company to take advantage of the significant investments it has made in technology and artificial intelligence."
While that could be just another way to say that iHeart plans to jettison employees and rely more on automation, some suspect the restructuring could be preparation for bigger things.
In December, The Wall Street Journal reported that Colorado-based Liberty Media Corp. asked the Justice Department for permission to buy a larger piece of iHeart than they already own.
The newspaper said such a deal would put iHeart under Liberty's corporate umbrella, which also includes satellite-radio giant SiriusXM and concert promoters Live Nation.