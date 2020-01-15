iHeart Media's US radio layoffs extend to St. Louis

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

UPDATED at 4 p.m. Wednesday with layoffs affecting three St. Louis radio employees.

As word spreads of layoffs at iHeart Media radio stations across the country, it appears that at least one STL on-air personality has lost his job.

Vic Porcelli, a longtime local jock who had been working evenings at classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM) since March 2016, posted on Facebook that he was no longer with the station.

"I had a great time being on the air at KLOU but that time has come to an end," Porcelli posted Wednesday.

Porcelli has worked at several STL stations since coming here in 1993.

Several of iHeart's local stations also removed listings of their on-air personalities from their home pages.

A chain of more than 800 stations with headquarters in San Antonio, iHeart operations in St. Louis include:

Country KSD (93.7 FM, "The Bull"); classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); alternative rock KLLT (104.9 FM); hip-hop KATZ (100.3 FM, "The Beat"); top 40 KSLZ (107.7 FM); and gospel's KATZ (1600 AM, "Hallelujah").