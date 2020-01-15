iHeart radio layoffs not hitting STL, at least not yet

As word spreads of substantial layoffs at iHeart Media radio stations across the U.S., all seems quiet on the STL front — at least for now.
Industry publication RadioInsight on Wednesday published a list of on-air talent and directors in 44 separate markets who had been cashiered. No STL personalities were listed.
A chain of more than 800 stations, iHeart operates the following STL stations:
Country KSD (93.7 FM, "The Bull"); classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); alternative rock KLLT (104.9 FM); top 40 KSLZ (107.7 FM), hip-hop KATZ (100.3 FM, "The Beat"); and gospel's KATZ (1600 AM, "Hallelujah").
That roster does not include several HD stations that the chain operates.
Calls to three departments at the iHeart STL offices, 1001 West Highlands Drive in southwest St. Louis, were unanswered. A call to the newsroom was automatically bounced to Des Moines, Iowa.
Also, several of the local stations' websites had removed listings of all their station's on-air personalities from their home pages.
The Springfield News-Leader has reported that several on-air personalities have been let go from the four stations the chain owns in Springfield, Missouri.
The RadioInsight list is a work in progress and the publication asked other iHeart employees who had lost their jobs to contact them.
The layoffs are spurred by a corporate restructuring that iHeartMedia said "modernizes the company to take advantage of the significant investments it has made in technology and artificial intelligence," RadioInsight reported.