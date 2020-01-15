iHeart radio layoffs not hitting STL, at least not yet

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As word spreads of substantial layoffs at iHeart Media radio stations across the U.S., all seems quiet on the STL front — at least for now.

Industry publication RadioInsight on Wednesday published a list of on-air talent and directors in 44 separate markets who had been cashiered. No STL personalities were listed.

A chain of more than 800 stations, iHeart operates the following STL stations:

Country KSD (93.7 FM, "The Bull"); classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); alternative rock KLLT (104.9 FM); top 40 KSLZ (107.7 FM), hip-hop KATZ (100.3 FM, "The Beat"); and gospel's KATZ (1600 AM, "Hallelujah").

That roster does not include several HD stations that the chain operates.

Calls to three departments at the iHeart STL offices, 1001 West Highlands Drive in southwest St. Louis, were unanswered. A call to the newsroom was automatically bounced to Des Moines, Iowa.

Also, several of the local stations' websites had removed listings of all their station's on-air personalities from their home pages.