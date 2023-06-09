Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski gets most attention around these parts for representing urban areas in Madison and St. Clair counties.

But the Springfield Democrat’s district covers a lot of ground, of the unpaved kind, in south-central Illinois. That fact has prompted her to push a bill aimed at keeping family farms in the family.

Budzinski is co-sponsoring the Increasing Land Access, Security and Opportunities Act, which would provide financial assistance to young and new farmers. Two other congressmen are with her: Republican Zack Nunn of Iowa and Democrat Joe Courtney of Connecticut.

The act would boost funding for a federal agriculture program by $500 million over five years. The money would be paid directly to farmers and ranchers to help acquire land, make site improvements and get training and technical help.

“With the average age of American family farmers approaching 60 years old, it’s critical that we provide support to help bring the next generation into agriculture,” Budzinski said.