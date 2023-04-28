Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The federal government will again this year allow the sale of high-grade ethanol during summer months, an action that brings politicians from both parties together — provided they come from corn states.

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, Ill., applauded the decision by the Biden Administration to allow “E15” ethanol — which uses more corn than the E10 variety — to be sold during the summer, June 1 to Sept. 15.

Budzinski said use of the more-corn potion “reduces our dependence on foreign oil, supports good-paying jobs and saves consumers money at the gas pump.”

Budzinski, whose central Illinois district includes parts of St. Clair and Madison counties, is a co-sponsor of a bill that would allow E15 ethanol to be sold all year long.

Late last year, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, praised a similar waiver for summer 2022 and urged the federal government to allow E15 sales all year, something that had been allowed during the Trump Administration.

When it comes to corn, Illinois trails only Iowa among states with the highest yearly production; and Missouri usually is in the top 10 for lending ears to the nation.