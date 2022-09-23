Illinois governor’s debates coming to KPLR in October

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
While the U.S. Senate candidates in Missouri could not manage to orchestrate a debate before the Nov. 8 election, local fans of televised political tug-of-wars will have to settle for the Illinois gubernatorial race.
Two debates between incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey will be televised next month on KPLR (Channel 11).
The first debate will be on Oct. 6 from Illinois State University; the second will be Oct. 18 from the WGN television studios in Chicago.
Both will be aired live at 7 p.m. on KPLR, as well as on seven other stations in Illinois and Indiana.
