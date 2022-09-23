Illinois governor’s debates coming to KPLR in October

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While the U.S. Senate candidates in Missouri could not manage to orchestrate a debate before the Nov. 8 election, local fans of televised political tug-of-wars will have to settle for the Illinois gubernatorial race.

Two debates between incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey will be televised next month on KPLR (Channel 11).

The first debate will be on Oct. 6 from Illinois State University; the second will be Oct. 18 from the WGN television studios in Chicago.

Both will be aired live at 7 p.m. on KPLR, as well as on seven other stations in Illinois and Indiana.