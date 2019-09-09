A Jefferson County man has been elected to a national post with the American Legion.
Richard A. Heigert of Imperial was chosen as a national vice commander at its 101st annual meeting last week in Indianapolis.
Heigert joined the Army in 1966 and served in both Vietnam and Desert Storm before retiring from the Army Reserves in 1994 as an intelligence officer. He also retired from the National Imagery and Mapping Agency in 2002, where he worked as a cartographer, budget analyst and program manager.
A member and former commander of Rock Memorial American Legion Post 283 in Imperial, Heigert has been the post's finance officer since 1986. He was a district leader from 1989 to 1991 and was the state commander in 2003 and 2004.
Heigert has represented the American Legion for 15 years as a member of the Missouri Association of Veterans Organizations.
He also serves as the American Legion's legislative liaison to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.