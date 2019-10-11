While many questions could be asked of Charles Glenn, the baritone boomer who has sung at many athletic events, only one came to mind Friday:
"Where did you get those shoes?"
Glenn, who sang the National Anthem at Game 1 of the National League Championship Series pitting the Cardinals against the Washington Nationals, laughed deeply.
"I got these at a store in the old Mills shopping center a few years ago," he said. "But it's closed down, it's not there any more."
"Obviously, I don't get a lot of chances to wear these, but tonight is one of the," he said.
Glenn stepped down from his regular duties of signing the anthem at Blues games, but noted he has not given it up completely.
"I still hope the show up from time to time," he said.
Also showing up for the pregame ceremonies at Friday's game were former Redbird stars Scott Rolen and Jason Isringhausen and Scott Rolen, Cardinals Hall of Fame members who tossed out the ceremonial first pitches.