Inns at St. Albans hires new general manager

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To bolster its status as a travel destination, the Inns at St. Albans has hired Schuyler Clark as its new general manager.

Clark will be in charge of all operations at the inns, which date back to 1843.

Clark comes to STL from The Ballantyne in Charlotte, North Carolina. In all, he has logged 20 years in hotel management, including stints in New Hampshire and at the Union Station Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I have a passion for historic hotel properties that are rich in culture,” Clark said in a statement, adding that he wants to help turn the location into "a regional, national and eventually international destination.”

Last year, the inns began work on a $4 million, 11,000-square-foot lodge that will add 12 rooms for overnight accommodation and additional meeting space. It is set to be completed this summer.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.