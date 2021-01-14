 Skip to main content
Inns at St. Albans hires new general manager
Schuyler Clark

Schuyler Clark (Photo by Ron Klein Photography)

To bolster its status as a travel destination, the Inns at St. Albans has hired Schuyler Clark as its new general manager.

Clark will be in charge of all operations at the inns, which date back to 1843.

Clark comes to STL from The Ballantyne in Charlotte, North Carolina. In all, he has logged 20 years in hotel management, including stints in New Hampshire and at the Union Station Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I have a passion for historic hotel properties that are rich in culture,” Clark said in a statement, adding that he wants to help turn the location into "a regional, national and eventually international destination.”

Last year, the inns began work on a $4 million, 11,000-square-foot lodge that will add 12 rooms for overnight accommodation and additional meeting space. It is set to be completed this summer.

