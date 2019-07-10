Subscribe for 99¢

Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Artist's conception of Cahokia Mounds

A painting depicting what life may have been like at the Cahokia settlement in the days of the Mississippian civilization, which faded about 1300. Image courtesy Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

 CAHOKIA MOUNDS STATE HISTORIC SITE

The Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site has a new superintendent.

Lori Belknap will take charge of the site on Aug. 16. Her annual salary will be $69,600. She will replace Matt Migalla, who has been acting superintendent since Mark Esarey left in December.

Belknap will step down on Aug. 3 from her post as executive director of the Cahokia Mounds Museum Society.

Cahokia Mounds is the largest pre-Columbian settlement north of Mexico and one of only 23 sites in the U.S. designated as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations.

Tags

View comments