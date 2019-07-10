The Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site has a new superintendent.
Lori Belknap will take charge of the site on Aug. 16. Her annual salary will be $69,600. She will replace Matt Migalla, who has been acting superintendent since Mark Esarey left in December.
Belknap will step down on Aug. 3 from her post as executive director of the Cahokia Mounds Museum Society.
Cahokia Mounds is the largest pre-Columbian settlement north of Mexico and one of only 23 sites in the U.S. designated as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations.