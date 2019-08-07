Iron Barley has a lot of tomatoes, and a slight roofing problem.
The restaurant — Tom and Gen Coghill's fixture for 14 years in south St. Louis before moving to High Ridge — will once again this Sunday host its 14th annual Tomato Fest.
But the restaurant closed on Tuesday and hopes to reopen on Aug. 16, Gen Coghill said. Recent heavy rains caused a portion of the ceiling to collapse, damaging the kitchen and the banquet room areas.
The celebration of the tomato will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the restaurant's parking lot. Along with live music and libations, area cookers will compete to see who has the best BLTs, Bloody Marys and other tomato-based dishes.
This is one of the two outdoor festivals that Iron Barley holds each year, the other being a Memorial Day barbecue contest. Proceeds benefit HEROES Care.
Iron Barley opened in 2003 at 5510 Virginia Avenue, near Bates Street in the Carondelet neighborhood, and has been featured on "Diners, Drive Ins & Dives" and "Man vs. Food."
The Coghills closed the St. Louis location and moved the restaurant to 3367 High Ridge Boulevard in late 2017. They now call the joint Iron Barley High Hog Ridge.