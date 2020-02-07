It's official: Amy Shaw named CEO of Nine Network

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
No need for Amy Shaw to use "acting" or "interim" when identifying herself as president and chief executive of the Nine Network of Public Media.
Shaw had been serving in that role since John E. "Jack" Galmiche III died suddenly on April 15 at the age of 71.
The move was announced Thursday by David Steward II, chair of the network's board of directors. He said the selection was made after a nationwide search for top-spot candidates.
Shaw has been at the public television station since 2003 and had most recently worked as the senior vice president and chief content officer at KETC (Channel 9). She's also leading the station's efforts in community engagement.
