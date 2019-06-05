Staying happily married is no small feat in Tinseltown, according to Ryan Michelle Bathe, wife of "This Is Us" television star Sterling K. Brown.
In an interview Wednesday with celebrity sheet Closer, Bathe declared "It takes a village to raise a marriage."
Brown, 43, and Bathe, 42, have been married since 2007 and have two sons. Bathe was born in St. Louis, but grew up in Connecticut.
Brown grew up in Olivette and graduated from MICDS in 1994. He has won Emmy Awards for his performances in the series "This Is Us" and the miniseries "American Crime Story."
Best known for her roles in "Army Wives" (in which Brown also starred) and "Boston Legal," Bathe said finding time in the couples' busy acting schedules to maintain a healthy relationship is difficult.
"There have been times when we’ve gotten to the point where we’re like, things are not good and it’s because we were coasting and we weren’t doing the date nights ..." she said.
But Bathe said when such rifts occur, they let other couples/friends babysit for them and go out, and then return the favor to help that couple.
"Yeah, it’s hard for us," she said, "just like it’s hard for everybody else."