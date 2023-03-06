Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Longtime St. Louis jurist and politico Jack Garvey has become a major player in a newly restructured, multi-state law firm.
The former St. Louis Circuit Court judge and city alderman now is a partner in Stranch, Jennings and Garvey. He joined the Nashville firm last year.
Garvey, who leads the firm’s St. Louis location, served one term as a Democratic city alderman and then 18 years as a circuit judge.
Since leaving the bench, Garvey has been involved with several high-profile cases: He was part of the defense team for ex-Gov. Eric Greitens, and he and was the mediator in the court case that led to the $790 million settlement over the NFL Rams relocating to Los Angeles.
