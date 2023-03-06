Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

The former St. Louis Circuit Court judge and city alderman now is a partner in Stranch, Jennings and Garvey . He joined the Nashville firm last year.

Since leaving the bench, Garvey has been involved with several high-profile cases: He was part of the defense team for ex-Gov. Eric Greitens, and he and was the mediator in the court case that led to the $790 million settlement over the NFL Rams relocating to Los Angeles.