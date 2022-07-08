Jane Dueker airing TV campaign ads slamming Sam Page

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Election season means election ads, and election ads more often than not mean attack ads.

Enter St. Louis County Executive candidate Jane Dueker, who now has two 30-second spots on the air, with both ads aiming barrels at incumbent Sam Page. (Both can be viewed on YouTube.)

Page and Dueker will face each other in the Aug. 2 primary, with the winner likely facing Republican state Rep. Shamed Dogan in the November general election.

One ad focuses on the county’s crime rate, with the ad claiming that the “violent crime rate in St. Louis County has doubled” and slams Page for “refusing to plan or fund any anti-crime programs.”

The ad goes on to note that Dueker has gained the endorsement of the St. Louis County Police Officers Association. It closes by describing her as “a true leader and will make St. Louis County families safer.”

A second ad highlights more specific events during Page’s administration, primarily the passing over of Lt. Col Troy Doyle, a Black officer, to appoint a white officer, Capt. Mary Barton, as chief of police.

Doyle has sued the county over the matter and Barton eventually resigned in 2021 after 15 months in the position. Lt. Col. Ken Gregory, who is Black, succeeded Barton.

The ad also mentions several instances of sexual harassment within county government and accused Page of trying to “silence those women and allow the abusers to stay in power.”

The ad wraps up with narration stating “Enough is enough; it’s time to turn the page on Sam.”

The ads were paid for by JanePAC, Dueker’s political action committee. PAC spokesman Bill Ray said the ads started on STL stations and cable platforms this week and will run through Aug. 2. He said additional buys “are possible but not yet planned.”

Ed Rhode, spokesperson for the Jane Dueker for County Executive campaign committee, said that entity has not yet produced any ads or bought any television time.

Page campaign spokesman Richard Callow said the Page campaign has not yet bought any television ad time. F.X. Miller, the new treasurer of Page’s political action committee, Page PAC, said he was unaware of any ads having run on television.