Jane Dueker officially back as lobbyist for police officer unions

Ubiquitous lawyer-lobbyist Jane Dueker is back behind the thin blue line again, as she has officially registered as the lobbyist for several police officer unions.

The Missouri Ethics Commission has received the official word that Dueker will again represent both the St. Louis and St. Louis County police officers associations, as well as the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police.

In April, Dueker deregistered as the groups’ lobbyist so she could run in the Democratic primary in August for St. Louis County Executive, a race she lost to incumbent Sam Page. She had to officially cut ties with the groups so that she could open her own campaign account.

Dueker had lobbied for the two local associations, which represents officers ranked as sergeants and lower, since 2017. Shortly after that, she took up the mantle for the fraternal order, which has 27 lodges throughout Missouri.

“I am honored to continue doing all I can to give a voice to 8,000 of Missouri’s police officers and professional staff ... who put their lives on the line every day,” Dueker said in a statement.