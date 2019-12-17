Jay Kanzler leaving KTRS after two-plus years on air

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The end of the year is the end of the show for KTRS (550 AM) host Jay Kanzler, who is ankling the station after his shift on Dec. 30.

Kanzler, a lawyer with a full-time practice, has been at the station full-time since October 2017.

"I managed to do it for a couple of years, but it was just a tough schedule to keep," Kanzler said.

Most recently, Kanzler had been covering the 9 p.m. to midnight shift with media mensch Ray Hartmann.

Kanzler started on that night shift when he joined the station, but was moved in November 2018 to the mid-morning shift alongside Jennifer Blome.

That gig lasted for only six months. In April, KTRS hired KSDK anchor Art Holliday to team up with Blome, his longtime KSDK morning-show partner.

That move sent Kanzler back to the night shift with Hartmann, a Riverfront Times columnist and panelist on "Donnybrook" on KETC (Channel 9). Hartmann will remain on KTRS' night shift.