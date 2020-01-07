Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield lauded for supporting music education

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield's support of the University of Missouri's music programs has earned them the 2020 Missouri Arts Award for Philanthropy.

Begun in 1983, the award lauds "profound and lasting contributions to the artistic and cultural legacy of the state."

The Sinquefields were cited for their support of music education and the creation of new music, especially through their funding of the Mizzou New Music Initiative.

That support includes a $10 million gift for the school's new music building, set to open later this year, and almost $7 million over the last 10 years for funding various programs at the school.

Also in those 10 years, the Sinquefields' gifts have funded 74 scholarships and graduate assistant positions, along with more than 170 campus visits from guest performers and composers.

Another STLer honored with a Missouri Arts Award (for arts education) was Webster University music teacher William Ash, who also is president of the St. Louis Classical Guitar Society.

