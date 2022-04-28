Jen Myers leaving Y98 to continue fight against cancer

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After 20 years of riding the STL radio waves, Jen Myers of KYKY (98.1 FM) is taking a break, to get better.

Diagnosed with breast cancer about six years ago, Myers' last day working a mic at the station will be Friday, when she will appear on the morning show from 7 to 11 a.m.

In a Facebook post, Myers explained her situation in gloves-off terms:

"My breast cancer metastasized to my lungs in 2018, advancing to Stage 4. I recently started a new chemo regimen that is not pretty," she said in her post. "I hope this treatment will help, but it is also not a cure for this disease. We are betting a lot right now on hope."

Myers has the rare distinction, especially in the world of radio, of having spent all 20 years of her STL career at one station — surviving layoffs, shift changes, an ownership swap and even working as the station's music director and program director.

In 2017, fashion publication Gazelle STL named Myers as one of its "Top 50 Women in St. Louis." The list lauded local women for their contributions in business, communications, politics and philanthropy.

In her recent post, Myers said it was after much deliberation that she "made the decision to step away from my job in order to focus 100% of my energy on my health and my family."

"I hope we can all raise a toast in the future to this cancer being in remission," Myers said. "Until then, this very public cancer story is going to be very much private."

