Jennings woman named CEO of education non-profit

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The Little Bit Foundation announced Monday that Miranda Walker Jones has been named as the organization's new chief executive officer.
A former Jennings City Council member, Jones now is president of the school board of the Jennings School District.
An East St. Louis native and graduate of the University of Missouri Columbia, Jones previously spent 16 years with Better Family Life, where she led programs that served about 8,000 students.
Jones replaces co-founder Rosemary Hanley as CEO of the non-profit foundation that helps under-resourced students in STL.
