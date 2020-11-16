Jewish Federation's Scott Biondo getting security award

Joe Holleman
A safety salute is in order for Scott Biondo, security director of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis.
Biondo has been named the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Service Award by ADL Heartland. He has been the federation's security chief since 2017.
The award recognizes those who have distinguished themselves in investigating and prosecuting hate crimes, preventing acts of terrorism and protecting civil rights.
The ADL, formerly known as the Anti-Defamation League, will present the award to Biondo virtually on Dec. 6, before the ADL's National Concert Against Hate.
