Joan Berkman named to head St. Louis Press Club

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After filling several board vacancies recently, the St. Louis Press Club has named Joan Lee Berkman as its new president.

Berkman, a longtime public relations and special events manager in STL, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the 64-year-old organization. She previously has been a member and officer of its board of directors.

A former executive director and lobbyist for Southwestern Bell Telephone, Berkman founded Face Watchers, a communications company, in 2004. She also writes "The Velvet Hammer," a business column in Town & Style magazine.

Berkman graduated from the University of Missouri's journalism school and now serves on several civic and charitable boards, including the Women of Achievement organization.

Berkman replaces William Greenblatt, a UPI and freelance photographer who had served as club president since 2017.

In the waning months of last year, the club filled three vacancies on its board by appointing lawyer and public relations veteran Sarah Thompson, St. Louis County election commissioner Peggy Barnhart and media lawyer Joseph E. Martineau.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.