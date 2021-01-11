 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joan Berkman named to head St. Louis Press Club
0 comments

Joan Berkman named to head St. Louis Press Club

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joan Lee Berkman

Joan Lee Berkman (Photo by Craig Currie)

After filling several board vacancies recently, the St. Louis Press Club has named Joan Lee Berkman as its new president.

Berkman, a longtime public relations and special events manager in STL, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the 64-year-old organization. She previously has been a member and officer of its board of directors.

A former executive director and lobbyist for Southwestern Bell Telephone, Berkman founded Face Watchers, a communications company, in 2004. She also writes "The Velvet Hammer," a business column in Town & Style magazine.

Berkman graduated from the University of Missouri's journalism school and now serves on several civic and charitable boards, including the Women of Achievement organization.

Berkman replaces William Greenblatt, a UPI and freelance photographer who had served as club president since 2017.

In the waning months of last year, the club filled three vacancies on its board by appointing lawyer and public relations veteran Sarah Thompson, St. Louis County election commissioner Peggy Barnhart and media lawyer Joseph E. Martineau.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports