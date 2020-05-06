Joe Buck featured in new reality show coming Thursday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If finding out celebrities are just like us — aside from the public adulation, preferred treatment and hefty bank accounts — then "Celebrity Watch Party" is right up your sheltered alley.

Even better, STL's Joe Buck and his wife, Michelle Beisner-Buck, will be two of the featured stars on the show that makes its debut at 7 p.m. Thursday on KTVI (Channel 2).

The show will feature the stars in their homes as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fox gave the go-ahead to 10 episodes of the unscripted series, which will feature celebs in their homes discussing the most popular shows and biggest news events of the week.

The show is based on the British series "Googlebox," which has been an award-winning hit in the U.K. since 2013.

Along with the Buck duo, other guests will include Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor and Raven-Symoné.

