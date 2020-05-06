You are the owner of this article.
Joe Buck featured in new reality show coming Thursday
Joe Buck featured in new reality show coming Thursday

If finding out celebrities are just like us — aside from the public adulation, preferred treatment and hefty bank accounts — then "Celebrity Watch Party" is right up your sheltered alley.

Even better, STL's Joe Buck and his wife, Michelle Beisner-Buck, will be two of the featured stars on the show that makes its debut at 7 p.m. Thursday on KTVI (Channel 2).

The show will feature the stars in their homes as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fox gave the go-ahead to 10 episodes of the unscripted series, which will feature celebs in their homes discussing the most popular shows and biggest news events of the week.

The show is based on the British series "Googlebox," which has been an award-winning hit in the U.K. since 2013.

Along with the Buck duo, other guests will include Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor and Raven-Symoné.

Joe Buck, Michelle Beisner

Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner arrive at the NFL Honors at the Phoenix Convention Center Symphony Hall on Jan. 1, 2015. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for NFL/AP Images)

 AP
