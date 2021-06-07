Johnny Rabbitt still at KMOX, but show remains on hiatus

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Let's hop on this latest concern from several STL radio listeners who also happen to peruse this bureau's bulletins:

Johnny Rabbitt still is part of the KMOX (1120 AM) on-air roster, but he won't be back before the end of the Cardinals' baseball season.

The nostalgia nook that Rabbitt (aka Ron Elz) has carved out at KMOX since 2009 — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays — will likely return in the fall.

KMOX programming chief Steve Moore said that Elz's show has not been cancelled. But with Cardinal night games often truncating his show, a return isn't planned until after the Redbird campaign closes.

Elz's last shift in the KMOX studios was back in March 2020.

Unlike some other hosts, Elz did not do his show from his house, saying that because his show includes music, it was more complicated (and costly) for him to do the show from his home.

In a career that began in 1954, Elz has worked at a number of local stations, including three stints at KXOK in the 1960s, when he was a top-rated Top 40 disc jockey.

