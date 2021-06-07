 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnny Rabbitt still at KMOX, but show remains on hiatus
0 comments

Johnny Rabbitt still at KMOX, but show remains on hiatus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Let's hop on this latest concern from several STL radio listeners who also happen to peruse this bureau's bulletins:

Johnny Rabbitt still is part of the KMOX (1120 AM) on-air roster, but he won't be back before the end of the Cardinals' baseball season.

The nostalgia nook that Rabbitt (aka Ron Elz) has carved out at KMOX since 2009 — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays — will likely return in the fall.

KMOX programming chief Steve Moore said that Elz's show has not been cancelled. But with Cardinal night games often truncating his show, a return isn't planned until after the Redbird campaign closes.

Elz's last shift in the KMOX studios was back in March 2020.

Unlike some other hosts, Elz did not do his show from his house, saying that because his show includes music, it was more complicated (and costly) for him to do the show from his home.

In a career that began in 1954, Elz has worked at a number of local stations, including three stints at KXOK in the 1960s, when he was a top-rated Top 40 disc jockey.

johnny rabbit

Ron "Johnny Rabbitt" Elz in 2011. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Aisha and Tony discuss the pandemic’s effect on their pets

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports