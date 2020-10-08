Johnny Rabbitt waiting for coronavirus all-clear before returning to radio

One consistent query directed at this bureau since the coronavirus pandemic shutdown began in April has come from local radioheads:
"What's happened to Johnny Rabbitt's show?"
Fear not, fans of the nostalgia nook Rabbitt (aka Ron Elz) has carved out on KMOX (1120 AM) — the host is just being careful during these Covid-y times.
"The show is not canceled," Elz said in a telephone interview. "I believe the official term is 'on hiatus.'"
Elz's last shift in the KMOX studios was back in mid-March, and no date has been set for a return.
"My doctor is not for it at this point," Elz said of returning to his audio office. "And the station isn't really either. There are no part-time, and few full-time, people" in the KMOX studios.
Elz said that because his show includes music, it would be more complicated (and costly) for him to do the show from his house. "If I was just doing a talk show, I'd have bought a good microphone and I'd be on right now," he said.
Staying close to home has been Elz's strategy for the last seven months.
Other than his house, "I think I've been inside five places: two doctor's appointments, a haircut, a quick stop at the (Missouri History Museum) library and one restaurant.
"And I didn't feel all that comfortable in any of them," he said.
Elz conceded that he misses showing up at a station and sliding behind a microphone, a habit he picked up more than 65 years ago.
"My first radio job was in 1954. I was 15 years old and I did a jazz show on WTMV, a little 250-watt station in the old Broadview Hotel in East St. Louis," he said.
"It had a really weak signal. I think that in St. Louis, it died out at about Union Boulevard," he said.
Over the years, Elz has worked at a number of local stations, including three stints at KXOK in the 1960s, when he was a top-rated Top 40 disc jockey.
He also was the program director at a small easy-listening station in Crestwood when it switched formats in 1967 and became "KSHE: Real Rock Radio."
He has been doing a Saturday night shift (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) at KMOX since 2009.
Shortly after starting that gig, Elz also began presenting "look-back" events at the Missouri History Museum.
"When it started, we met in a room with about 20-25 people, and before we stopped earlier this year, we were drawing about 350," he said.
Elz has done some of those presentations on Zoom, and has one scheduled with the history museum for later this month: At 11 a.m. Oct. 27, Elz will host "Spooky St. Louis."
"Originally, it was going to be a bus tour," he said, "but that's the way things go now."
