Johnny Rabbitt waiting for coronavirus all-clear before returning to radio

One consistent query directed at this bureau since the coronavirus pandemic shutdown began in April has come from local radioheads:

"What's happened to Johnny Rabbitt's show?"

Fear not, fans of the nostalgia nook Rabbitt (aka Ron Elz) has carved out on KMOX (1120 AM) — the host is just being careful during these Covid-y times.

"The show is not canceled," Elz said in a telephone interview. "I believe the official term is 'on hiatus.'"

Elz's last shift in the KMOX studios was back in mid-March, and no date has been set for a return.

"My doctor is not for it at this point," Elz said of returning to his audio office. "And the station isn't really either. There are no part-time, and few full-time, people" in the KMOX studios.

Elz said that because his show includes music, it would be more complicated (and costly) for him to do the show from his house. "If I was just doing a talk show, I'd have bought a good microphone and I'd be on right now," he said.

Staying close to home has been Elz's strategy for the last seven months.