 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jon Hamm added to NHL all-star festivities

  • 0
Jon Hamm

St. Louis native Jon Hamm, who played the character Don Draper on “Mad Men,” speaks to reporters at the Blues-Wild Winter Classic in Minneapolis. Photo by Benjamin Hochman

Die-hard Blues fan Jon Hamm will have a premium seat for the upcoming NHL All-Star game skills competition.

The league announced this week that STL's No.1 celeb will be one of the judges for the fan-favorite skills exhibition. It will air at 6:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

Other judges include NHL Hall of Famers, Mark Messier and Paul Coffey. Taking part in the competition is actor and former hockey player Wyatt Russell, son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News