Jon Hamm added to NHL all-star festivities

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Die-hard Blues fan Jon Hamm will have a premium seat for the upcoming NHL All-Star game skills competition.
The league announced this week that STL's No.1 celeb will be one of the judges for the fan-favorite skills exhibition. It will air at 6:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN.
Other judges include NHL Hall of Famers, Mark Messier and Paul Coffey. Taking part in the competition is actor and former hockey player Wyatt Russell, son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.
