Jon Hamm cast as male lead in upcoming fifth season of 'Fargo'

Good news on two fronts for fans of STL No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm and the television show "Fargo."

Variety, that venerable vessel of Tinseltown tease, reports that STL's No. 1 celeb will be the lead male character, "Roy," on the upcoming fifth season of the show on the FX network.

Along with Hamm, the main cast will include Juno Temple ("Ted Lasso") and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The new episodes will be set in 2019 and according to FX promo fodder, the season will ask the questions — "When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?"

Producers of the Coen Brothers-inspired series have not revealed the release date for the new season. The fourth season aired in late 2020.

