Been wondering what Jon Hamm has been up to lately? Well, wonder no more.
Industry bible Variety reports that STL's No. 1 celeb has signed onto the cast of "Wild Mountain Thyme," a screen adaptation of John Patrick Shanley’s Broadway hit, “Outside Mullingar.”
The family drama set in Ireland offers Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt as the love-interest leads, with Christopher Walken and Hamm in support.
IMDb describes the movie's plot as "a pair of star-crossed lovers in Ireland get caught up in their family's land dispute."
Looks like Hamm may not be the good guy in all this: He plays an American cousin who may take over the clan's family farm.
Shooting starts later this month; no release date has been set.