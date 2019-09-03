Subscribe for 99¢

Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Been wondering what Jon Hamm has been up to lately? Well, wonder no more.

Industry bible Variety reports that STL's No. 1 celeb has signed onto the cast of "Wild Mountain Thyme," a screen adaptation of John Patrick Shanley’s Broadway hit, “Outside Mullingar.”

The family drama set in Ireland offers Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt as the love-interest leads, with Christopher Walken and Hamm in support.

IMDb describes the movie's plot as "a pair of star-crossed lovers in Ireland get caught up in their family's land dispute."

Looks like Hamm may not be the good guy in all this: He plays an American cousin who may take over the clan's family farm.

Shooting starts later this month; no release date has been set.

