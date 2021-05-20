Jon Hamm film to be centerpiece of Tribeca Film Festival

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Looks like a Jon Hamm vehicle will be pulling into the Tribeca Film Festival next month.

Director Steven Soderbergh's "No Sudden Move" will makes it debut as the centerpiece film at the festival, which begins June 18, movie publications report.

Formerly titled "Kill Switch," the film is set in 1950s Detroit and centers on a band of small-time criminals who are hired to steal a document.

But, as so often happens in life and movies, complications arise and the crooks have to search for the people who hired them.

Along with STL's No. 1 celeb, members of the ensemble cast include Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Ray Liotta and Brendan Fraser.

When the project first surfaced in March 2020, before pandemic complications, STL's Cedric the Entertainer (aka Cedric Kyles) was tied to it. Alas, a deal could not be cut between movie moguls and the Berkeley High alum.

