Jon Hamm film to be centerpiece of Tribeca Film Festival
Looks like a Jon Hamm vehicle will be pulling into the Tribeca Film Festival next month.

Director Steven Soderbergh's "No Sudden Move" will makes it debut as the centerpiece film at the festival, which begins June 18, movie publications report.

Formerly titled "Kill Switch," the film is set in 1950s Detroit and centers on a band of small-time criminals who are hired to steal a document.

But, as so often happens in life and movies, complications arise and the crooks have to search for the people who hired them.

Along with STL's No. 1 celeb, members of the ensemble cast include Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Ray Liotta and Brendan Fraser.

When the project first surfaced in March 2020, before pandemic complications, STL's Cedric the Entertainer (aka Cedric Kyles) was tied to it. Alas, a deal could not be cut between movie moguls and the Berkeley High alum.

Mad Men season 7 - Don Draper

Jon Hamm as Don Draper in "Mad Men," season seven, episode one. Photo credit: Michael Yarish/AMC

 Michael Yarish/AMC
