 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jon Hamm, 'Flo' rekindle romance in new Progressive ads

  • 0
France Cannes 2022 Top Gun: Maverick Red Carpet

Jon Hamm poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

 Joel C Ryan - invision, Invision

About time some major Jon Hamm happening hit the news wire — and this bureau is not talking about all the Hollywood hoopla hovering around the opening of "Top Gun: Maverick."

Fans of STL's No. 1 celeb will be delighted to  know that Hamm has landed a major romantic male-lead role as ... (wait for it) ... Flo's old boyfriend in the latest Progressive insurance commercials.

According to Muse by Clio, it seems that Hamm and Flo (played by Stephanie Courtney) went on a blind date when he was a struggling actor and she was starting off her career in insurance.

"He liked her, but she only seemed interested in saving him money on insurance," the backstory claims.

But jump to current times. Hamm sees her on the street and becomes intrigued once again. (A 30-second trailer can be seen now on YouTube.)

People are also reading…

The campaign, titled "Flo's Love Interest," will feature three separate commercials. The first ad will hit television screens on Monday, and the remaining two will debut in June.

Will they? Won’t they? Should they? Jon Hamm and Flo might become America’s hottest new celebrity bundle. Get ready for Flo-mance by bundling your home & car: https://pgrs.in/QuoteNow-Bundle-Trailer

JOIN US ON SOCIAL:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Progressive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Progressive

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/progressive/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/progressiveins/

NAVIGATE A BETTER LIFE

Life Lanes lifestyle blog by Progressive: https://pgrs.in/LIfeLanes-Trailer

🔹--------------------------------------------------------------------------------🔹

Over 27 million people trust Progressive to insure something they love.

Find out how we can help protect what you care about most:

Auto+Home bundle: https://pgrs.in/QuoteNow-Bundle-Trailer

#ProgressiveCommercial #OfficialTrailer #JonHamm
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News