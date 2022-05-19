Jon Hamm, 'Flo' rekindle romance in new Progressive ads

About time some major Jon Hamm happening hit the news wire — and this bureau is not talking about all the Hollywood hoopla hovering around the opening of "Top Gun: Maverick."
Fans of STL's No. 1 celeb will be delighted to know that Hamm has landed a major romantic male-lead role as ... (wait for it) ... Flo's old boyfriend in the latest Progressive insurance commercials.
According to Muse by Clio, it seems that Hamm and Flo (played by Stephanie Courtney) went on a blind date when he was a struggling actor and she was starting off her career in insurance.
"He liked her, but she only seemed interested in saving him money on insurance," the backstory claims.
But jump to current times. Hamm sees her on the street and becomes intrigued once again. (A 30-second trailer can be seen now on YouTube.)
- ‘Under cover of darkness’: The inside story of how the Rams worked the NFL and ditched St. Louis
- Editorial: The day could be approaching when Supreme Court rulings are openly defied
- Ladue graduate among leaders who fought for equal pay for US women’s soccer players
- 'He was gone': 32 years after teen vanished, St. Louis police tap genetic forensics to solve case
- Wainwright-Molina battery is supercharged: Pujols allows four runs in ninth in 15-6 Cardinals romp
- Augusta winery investor steps down, taps sons to lead $100M plan
- Missing man who fell from canoe had no life jacket, clung to seat cushion on Missouri River
- Hummel: What does the future hold for DeJong, Dickerson and Reyes?
- Two dead in south St. Louis County after fatal shooting blamed on domestic altercation
- Set in St. Louis, John Grisham story is among hot reads for summer
- Media Views: Blues' second-round games could be televised on secondary networks
- Hochman: Dear NHL — change the playoff format back to the traditional 1-8, 2-7, 3-6, 4-5 format
- Super flower blood moon, a total lunar eclipse, to show in St. Louis skies Sunday night
- Blues playoff schedule versus Colorado Avalanche
- Hochman: Blues got the loss they deserved. Here's what they should do for Game 2
The campaign, titled "Flo's Love Interest," will feature three separate commercials. The first ad will hit television screens on Monday, and the remaining two will debut in June.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.