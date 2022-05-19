Jon Hamm, 'Flo' rekindle romance in new Progressive ads

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

About time some major Jon Hamm happening hit the news wire — and this bureau is not talking about all the Hollywood hoopla hovering around the opening of "Top Gun: Maverick."

Fans of STL's No. 1 celeb will be delighted to know that Hamm has landed a major romantic male-lead role as ... (wait for it) ... Flo's old boyfriend in the latest Progressive insurance commercials.

According to Muse by Clio, it seems that Hamm and Flo (played by Stephanie Courtney) went on a blind date when he was a struggling actor and she was starting off her career in insurance.

"He liked her, but she only seemed interested in saving him money on insurance," the backstory claims.

But jump to current times. Hamm sees her on the street and becomes intrigued once again. (A 30-second trailer can be seen now on YouTube.)

The campaign, titled "Flo's Love Interest," will feature three separate commercials. The first ad will hit television screens on Monday, and the remaining two will debut in June.

