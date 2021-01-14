Jon Hamm (gulp) could have been a dad in 'The O.C.'

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Good thing that things worked out as they did — or we'd be remembering Jon Hamm not for his critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning lead role in "Mad Men," but for playing a dad in "Gossip Girl" or (heaven help us) "The O.C."

In an interview with Rolling Stone‘s new podcast series "Too Long; Didn’t Watch," STL's No. 1 celeb said that if he had not landed the role of Don Draper in "Mad Men," he was planning to audition for the role of Rufus Humphrey in "Gossip Girl."

And it's not that Hamm hadn't tried to be a screen daddy before. In the interview, Hamm said that in the early 2000s, he tried to land the role of Sandy Cohen in "The O.C."

“I was probably 31 or 32,” Hamm said in the interview.

"I think it was me and Harry Hamlin" auditioning, Hamm said of the role that ultimately went to Peter Gallagher.

"I remember walking in and going, ‘Is that Peter Gallagher? Why am I here?‘ I love Peter Gallagher," Hamm said.

He noted that the "in-between” years of his early 30s made his career more difficult.