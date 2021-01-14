Jon Hamm (gulp) could have been a dad in 'The O.C.'

Good thing that things worked out as they did — or we'd be remembering Jon Hamm not for his critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning lead role in "Mad Men," but for playing a dad in "Gossip Girl" or (heaven help us) "The O.C."
In an interview with Rolling Stone‘s new podcast series "Too Long; Didn’t Watch," STL's No. 1 celeb said that if he had not landed the role of Don Draper in "Mad Men," he was planning to audition for the role of Rufus Humphrey in "Gossip Girl."
And it's not that Hamm hadn't tried to be a screen daddy before. In the interview, Hamm said that in the early 2000s, he tried to land the role of Sandy Cohen in "The O.C."
“I was probably 31 or 32,” Hamm said in the interview.
"I think it was me and Harry Hamlin" auditioning, Hamm said of the role that ultimately went to Peter Gallagher.
"I remember walking in and going, ‘Is that Peter Gallagher? Why am I here?‘ I love Peter Gallagher," Hamm said.
He noted that the "in-between” years of his early 30s made his career more difficult.
“I never looked young enough to be in high school, even when I first got out (to L.A.) and I was 25," he said. "So I missed out on all of the ... early WB shows."
"So then they were like, ‘Come play one of the dads,’ but I wasn’t old enough to be that, either."
Hamm now is starring in an age-appropriate role in "Wild Mountain Thyme," co-starring Jamie Dornan, Emily Blunt and Christopher Walken.
He also will be seen starting July 2 in a supporting role in Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick."
Another Hamm vehicle, Steven Soderbergh's crime caper "No Sudden Move," has finished shooting and should be released sometime in summer or fall of this year.