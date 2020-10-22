Jon Hamm helping out local Humane Society with Zoom event

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In the mood to help out animals in need, and just maybe spend some alone time (sorry, just the Zoom variety) with Jon Hamm?

Then be sure to mark Wednesday on your calendar when STL's No.1 celeb will take part in a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Missouri.

The society's Women’s Leadership Council and Young Friends will host what they have tagged as a "Yappy Hour" event featuring Hamm.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The host is KSDK (Channel 5) anchor Rene Knott, who will chat with Hamm during the proceedings.

One of the gifts that viewers can win by raffle is a 15-minute private meet with Hamm via Zoom.

Also up for grabs is an autographed cardboard cutout of Hamm that was used as background during recent Cardinal home games at Busch Stadium.

Proceeds from the event will go to "Operation SNIP," the society's spaying/neutering program to reduce pet over-population.

For more information, go to hsmo.org/yappyhour.