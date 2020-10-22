Jon Hamm helping out local Humane Society with Zoom event

In the mood to help out animals in need, and just maybe spend some alone time (sorry, just the Zoom variety) with Jon Hamm?
Then be sure to mark Wednesday on your calendar when STL's No.1 celeb will take part in a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Missouri.
The society's Women’s Leadership Council and Young Friends will host what they have tagged as a "Yappy Hour" event featuring Hamm.
The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The host is KSDK (Channel 5) anchor Rene Knott, who will chat with Hamm during the proceedings.
One of the gifts that viewers can win by raffle is a 15-minute private meet with Hamm via Zoom.
Also up for grabs is an autographed cardboard cutout of Hamm that was used as background during recent Cardinal home games at Busch Stadium.
Proceeds from the event will go to "Operation SNIP," the society's spaying/neutering program to reduce pet over-population.
For more information, go to hsmo.org/yappyhour.
While his love of St. Louis and its sports teams is well known, Hamm's love of animals resurfaced last month when he made news in California by adopting a rescue dog — a 4-month-old puppy named Splash.
It was not Hamm's first trip to the kennel. In 2003, he rescued a Shepherd mix, Cora, who stayed with him after his 2015 break-up with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt. Cora died in 2017.
