Jon Hamm is so nice he calls Detroit 'very cool'

Sure, Jon Hamm is STL's No. 1 celebrity and never passes on a chance to promote his hometown.

But other burgs may benefit from his presence as well.

After spending November in Detroit filming Steven Soderbergh's "No Sudden Move," Hamm said the Motor City was "very cool" and "super awesome."

Seems Hamm spent time with co-star Don Cheadle (a Kansas City native) eating the city's famous encased-meat treat: the coney dog.

For the record, the Missouri-made duo got their chili-slathered sausages at the American, which has been engaged in a 75-year rivalry with its next-door restaurant, Lafayette, for coney dog supremacy.

The film is set in 1955 Detroit and centers on a band of small-time criminals hired for a heist. Benicio del Toro and Ray Liotta are also in the cast. No release date has been set.

