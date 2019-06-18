Talk about being on a hot streak.
Less than a week after his beloved Blues won the Stanley Cup, Variety reports that Jon Hamm has landed a role in the new Clint Eastwood movie, "Richard Jewell."
In an exclusive report, the show-biz bulletin says STL's No. 1 celeb will play an FBI agent investigating the pipe-bombing at Centennial Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
You may recall that Richard Jewell was the real-life security guard named by law enforcement as a possible suspect in the incident, saying Jewell planted the bomb himself and then 'found' it to earn praise.
Maintaining his innocence throughout, Jewell was completely exonerated by the FBI three months later — "though his reputation was never restored and his health (was) forever damaged," Variety writes. Jewell died in 2007 at age 44.
Other stars already attached to the film are Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, as Jewell's lawyer, and Kathy Bates, as Jewell's mother. Olivia Wilde has been cast as reporter Kathy Scruggs while Paul Walter Hauser is set to star in the title role.
This will be the 41st directing effort from Eastwood, who turned 89 in May.