Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the second time in consecutive elections, STL’s No. 1 celeb has thrown support and star power in the direction of U.S. Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce.

Former “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm is now playing the lead role in a new social media spot for Kunce, a Democrat who has filed to run against the GOP’s Josh Hawley, Missouri’s senior senator.

Hamm, who is billed as being “born and raised in Missouri,” does not appear in the 60-second ad.

But his dulcet tones are easily recognizable as he narrates the piece, which specifically takes Hawley to task for running from the Senate chambers during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The spot also takes shots at “Manhood,” Hawley’s book that was released earlier this month to predictably positive and negative reviews.

“Courage isn’t something you can give speeches or write a book about,” Hamm intones. “We’re the Show Me State. Courage is something you have to show us.”

Hamm also came down on Kunce’s side in the 2022 elections, supporting Kunce in his run against eventual Democrat winner Trudy Busch Valentine, who went on to lose to Eric Schmitt in the general election.

In that primary race, Hamm appeared in a video chat to raise money for Kunce, a Jefferson City-area native who now lives in Independence.

Kunce showed a solid ability in 2022 for raising money, especially through social media posts that garnered many small donations from numerous contributors.

On that point, the “Missouri Scout,” a private newsletter that covers state politics, said in its Tuesday edition:

“The trick is converting those small dollar donations into Missouri votes. It’s a trick we haven’t seen a (Missouri Democrat) pull off in the last decade,” the newsletter said.

As for Hamm, he stated years ago that he considers himself a Democrat and was a vocal supporter of President Barack Obama.

Also, Hamm is not Kunce’s first celebrity endorsement for the 2024 election. Andy Cohen, a 1986 Clayton High grad and host of Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live,” quickly endorsed Kunce on social media back in January.

Set to oppose Kunce in the Democratic primary is December Harmon, an activist in Columbia, Missouri, who also filed as a Democrat.