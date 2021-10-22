 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jon Hamm now filming movie in New Mexico
0 comments

Jon Hamm now filming movie in New Mexico

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
67th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

From 2015: Tina Fey, right, presents Jon Hamm with the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Mad Men" at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Alex Berliner/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

 Alex Berliner

How long has it been since this bureau provided an update on Jon Hamm? Too long is the obvious answer. (Six weeks, fact-checkers.)

The latest reports on STL's No. 1 celeb indicate that he and Tina Fey are busy in Albuquerque filming "Maggie Moore(s).”

The dark comedy tells the tale of a small town where two women with the same name have been murdered. As the local sheriff investigates, he begins to wonder if the two homicides are linked.

Hamm’s “Mad Men” co-star John Slattery is producing and directing.

And speaking of the gone-but-missed television show, the BBC has named "Mad Men" as the second-best series of the 21st century.

"The Wire" hooked the top spot, as it should. Rounding out the top five were "Breaking Bad," "Fleabag" and "Game of Thrones."

And speaking of television, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" returns to the small screen Sunday on HBO-Max, and Hamm will again be a guest star, reprising last season's role of an actor shadowing show creator Larry David for an upcoming movie role.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YWCA hosts candlelight vigil for domestic violence victims

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News