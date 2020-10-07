Jon Hamm (partly) featured in new Jeff Tweedy video

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If for whatever reason, you have always yearned to see the faces of Jon Hamm and former Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy melded together, your time has come.

Rolling Stone reports that Tweedy has released "a bizarre, star-studded video" for the song "Gwendolyn," a track off his upcoming solo album "Love Is the King," which is set for an Oct. 23 release.

The video opens with Tweedy wearing a mask, which he then removes to reveal the faces — or more accurately, the mouth/nose area — of a number of celebrities.

Along with Hamm (look for salt-and-pepper beard), the video includes Elvis Costello, Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, Norah Jones, Nick Offerman and STL native Alex Winter (of the "Bill & Ted" franchise).

Hamm's appearance should come as no surprise, given that STL's No. 1 celeb and the Belleville-native alt-indie icon have been friends for years.

In 2018, the pair did a question-and-answer session at the Pageant as part of Tweedy's book tour to promote his memoirs, "Let's Go (So We Can Get Back)."

