Jon Hamm (partly) featured in new Jeff Tweedy video
If for whatever reason, you have always yearned to see the faces of Jon Hamm and former Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy melded together, your time has come.

Rolling Stone reports that Tweedy has released "a bizarre, star-studded video" for the song "Gwendolyn," a track off his upcoming solo album "Love Is the King," which is set for an Oct. 23 release.

The video opens with Tweedy wearing a mask, which he then removes to reveal the faces — or more accurately, the mouth/nose area — of a number of celebrities.

Along with Hamm (look for salt-and-pepper beard), the video includes Elvis Costello, Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, Norah Jones, Nick Offerman and STL native Alex Winter (of the "Bill & Ted" franchise).

Hamm's appearance should come as no surprise, given that STL's No. 1 celeb and the Belleville-native alt-indie icon have been friends for years.

Jeff Tweedy and Jon Hamm at the Pageant

Jeff Tweedy (left) chats with moderator Jon Hamm during an event at the Pageant in St. Louis to promote his new book "Let's Go (So We Can Get Back)" on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

In 2018, the pair did a question-and-answer session at the Pageant as part of Tweedy's book tour to promote his memoirs, "Let's Go (So We Can Get Back)."

