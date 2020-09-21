Jon Hamm rejoins ranks of puppy rescuers

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Three weeks without any Jon Hamm news from this bureau is a problem that will be remedied, now.

As if any more reasons were needed to be a fan of STL's No. 1 celeb, Hamm finally has committed to a new long-term relationship — with a four-month-old, four-legged puppy named Splash.

According to social media posts from the animal rescue group I Stand With My Pack in Culver City, California, the John Burroughs grad took home his new partner, a male German Shepherd mix, late last week.

Seems like Splash had a few bumps on its road to rescue, as the group noted in its post: "He was returned twice at the shelter because of his puppy energy. We rescued him and found him the best home. He lives a fairy tale life now."

"Pets can bring to us a sense of love and pride and all of those wonderful things," Hamm told People magazine.

This was not Hamm's first trip to the kennel. In 2003, he rescued a Shepherd mix, Cora, who stayed with him after his 2015 break-up with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt. Cora died in 2017.

