Jon Hamm riding, gambling and donating during quarantine

"Thanks to Jon Hamm and the #streamathinforSTL for sending @imospizza to our caregivers," the post from SLU Hospital read.

And if that's not enough quarantine activity, Hamm is even showing up in the dreams of other celebrities.

On April 14, actress Ali Wentworth said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that while she was suffering through the effects of COVID-19, she dreamed of the "Mad Men" star.

Both Wentworth and her husband, politico and "Good Morning America" host George Stephanopoulos, came down with the virus.

While Stephanopoulos suffered few effects, Wentworth was confined to her bedroom for more than two weeks, during which she binged-watched all seven seasons of "Mad Men."

“In my delirium, I actually believed ... I was married to Jon Hamm and that he was cheating on me,” Wenwtorth said. "And so now George is quarantined whether we’re in a pandemic or not.”

