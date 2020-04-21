Jon Hamm riding, gambling and donating during quarantine

Inquiring STL minds are probably wondering right about now: "What's No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm been doing during these viral times?"
Well, you've come to the right place for answers.
On Saturday, the North County native and John Burroughs High grad was zipping around on a scooter.
According to website Just Jared, the 49-year-old star was scooting to visit a friend in Los Angeles — while wearing a "Star Wars" Rebel Pilot helmet.
On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that Hamm joined Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and others for an online celebrity poker tournament.
The celebs — which included Adam Sandler, Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silverman, Adam Levine, Jason Bateman and Tobey Maguire — each bought in for $10,000.
The event raised $1.75 million for Feeding America, a nonprofit organisation that distributes food to those in need amid the outbreak of COVID-19.
And a little while back, Hamm was feeding folks, virtually, at St. Louis University Hospital. On April 11, the hospital's Twitter account thanked Hamm for some squares beyond compare:
Thanks to Jon Hamm and the #streamathinforSTL for sending @imospizza to our caregivers. pic.twitter.com/nBSBYKJzaa— SLU Hospital (@SLUHospital) April 11, 2020
"Thanks to Jon Hamm and the #streamathinforSTL for sending @imospizza to our caregivers," the post from SLU Hospital read.
And if that's not enough quarantine activity, Hamm is even showing up in the dreams of other celebrities.
On April 14, actress Ali Wentworth said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that while she was suffering through the effects of COVID-19, she dreamed of the "Mad Men" star.
Both Wentworth and her husband, politico and "Good Morning America" host George Stephanopoulos, came down with the virus.
While Stephanopoulos suffered few effects, Wentworth was confined to her bedroom for more than two weeks, during which she binged-watched all seven seasons of "Mad Men."
“In my delirium, I actually believed ... I was married to Jon Hamm and that he was cheating on me,” Wenwtorth said. "And so now George is quarantined whether we’re in a pandemic or not.”
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.