Jon Hamm’s ‘Confess Fletch’ getting mixed reviews

After several years of supporting roles on the big screen and cameo appearances on the small one, Jon Hamm now has a starring vehicle.

Hamm is front and center with the release Friday of “Confess Fletch,” a reboot of the 1980s Chevy Chase movies based on fictional newspaper reporter Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher created by Gregory Mcdonald.

And given that STL’s No. 1 celeb has such a high-profile role — instead of simply playing second fiddle to "Top Gun" Tom Cruise — let’s take a look at a handful of reviews, which certainly fall into the mixed-bag category:

Indiewire: “Irwin Fletcher is the role Jon Hamm was born to play. Equal parts goofy, charismatic, boozy, and clever, Hamm is firmly in his element.”

New York Times: “Jon Hamm bops along amiably enough as the carefree, wiseacre detective once played by Chevy Chase.”

Rogertebert.com: “Hamm stumbles through most of the movie, never getting the right tone for Fletch ... The truth is that Hamm is a better straight man than comedy centerpiece.”

AV Club: “Jon Hamm’s considerable charms can’t quite carry ‘Confess, Fletch.’ Solid performances are hampered by an awkward story.”

Chicago Tribune: “It’s a performance that makes you wonder if Hamm even wants to be here.”

The cast also includes Hamm’s “Mad Men” co-star John Slatterty, Marcia Gay Harden and Kyle MacLachlan. The movie was written and directed by Greg Mattola, best known for helming “Superbad” and “Adventureland.”

Several attempts to reboot the Fletch series have come and gone in recent years, with A-list actors such as Ben Affleck, Jason Sudeikis and Ryan Reynolds linked to the false starts.

By the early returns on this edition, one shouldn’t be expecting a sequel any time soon.

Along with being released today in theaters and on streaming services, TV Insider reports that the movie will be heading to Showtime in late October.