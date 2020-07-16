Jon Hamm set to star in new 'Fletch' movie

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some good news for fans of "Fletch" and our fair burg's favorite son.

Hollywood trade pub Deadline reports that STL's No. 1 celeb, Jon Hamm, will play the title character from the Gregory Mcdonald book series.

The stories center on fictional newspaper reporter Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher, first brought to the big screen by Chevy Chase in two movies in the 1980s: "Fletch" (1985) and "Fletch Lives" (1989).

This latest effort will be based on Mcdonald's second novel, "Confess, Fletch."

In this yarn, Fletch finds himself in the middle of multiple murders, and the prime suspect in one of them, while he also tries to locate his fiancée’s stolen art collection.

Director Greg Mottola ("Superbad," "Arrested Development") has been signed to helm the film, which will come out of the Miramax studios.

Just last month, news from Tinseltown indicated that Hamm had signed on to play an alien from outer space in "Alpha Gang," which also will star Nicholas Hoult ("About a Boy") and Steven Yeun ("Walking Dead"). Shooting is set to start in 2021 in Eastern Europe.

