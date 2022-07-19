Jon Hamm showing up (virtually) for US Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce

U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce says he’s “psyched about this.”
And hey, who wouldn’t be excited about spending some Zoom time with Jon Hamm?
Kunce, a Democrat from Independence who will face Trudy Busch Valentine (among others), in the Aug. 2 primary, has recruited STL’s No. 1 celeb to help him raise some campaign cash.
On Sunday, Kunce took to Twitter to announce:
I'm psyched about this: Next weekend, you can join me and Missouri's own Jon Hamm on Zoom.— Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) July 17, 2022
Don't miss it — we both want to see you there! To join, chip in a donation of any amount to help us flip Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat. Get your ticket here: https://t.co/8d1rDSNXbd pic.twitter.com/feUCpA6uxK
The cash-for-chat time, billed as a “grassroots event,” is set for 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets and information are available at LucasKunce.com/hamm.
Hamm in past years has mentioned in several interviews that he is a Democrat and was a vocal supporter of President Barack Obama.