Jon Hamm showing up (virtually) for US Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce says he’s “psyched about this.”

And hey, who wouldn’t be excited about spending some Zoom time with Jon Hamm?

Kunce, a Democrat from Independence who will face Trudy Busch Valentine (among others), in the Aug. 2 primary, has recruited STL’s No. 1 celeb to help him raise some campaign cash.

On Sunday, Kunce took to Twitter to announce:

“... you can join me and Missouri’s own Jon Hamm on Zoom. Don’t miss it — we both want to see you there! To join, chip in a donation of any amount to help us flip Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat.”

The cash-for-chat time, billed as a “grassroots event,” is set for 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets and information are available at LucasKunce.com/hamm.

Hamm in past years has mentioned in several interviews that he is a Democrat and was a vocal supporter of President Barack Obama.