Should one be a fan of both Jon Hamm and Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," HBO's latest trailer for the show qualifies as must-see TV.
STL's No. 1 celeb makes an appearance at the end of the promo for the show's 10th season, which makes its debut Jan. 19.
The trailer (available on YouTube) ends with David and Hamm — dressed and acting in remarkably similar fashion — being kicked out of a dinner party, and apparently being delighted by the ejection.
In less happy news, Hamm's latest movie vehicle, Clint Eastwood's "Richard Jewell," sputtered in its debut this past weekend and was only the No. 4 movie at the box office.
The film, based on real events and also starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell and Olivia Wilde, has been slammed for portraying a female reporter as trading sex for news tips.