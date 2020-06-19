You are the owner of this article.
Jon Hamm signed to play alien in 2021 film
Jon Hamm signed to play alien in 2021 film

Jon Hamm as an alien from outer space. Sure, why not?

Word from Tinseltown tattlesheet Deadline is that STL's No. 1 celeb has signed on to star in "Alpha Gang." 

Directed by David and Nathan Zellner, the film will tell the tale of a group of aliens sent on a mission to conquer Earth. 

According to the press packets, "the gang is merciless until they catch the most toxic, contagious human disease of all: emotion."

Other cast members already inked include Andrea Riseborough ("Waco"), Nicholas Hoult (the boy in "About a Boy"), Steven Yeun (Glenn in "Walking Dead") and Mackenzie Davis ("Halt and Catch Fire").

Shooting is set to start in 2021 in Eastern Europe.

Jon Hamm as Don Draper

Jon Hamm in "Mad Men." 

 AMC
