Jon Hamm signed to play alien in 2021 film

Jon Hamm as an alien from outer space. Sure, why not?
Word from Tinseltown tattlesheet Deadline is that STL's No. 1 celeb has signed on to star in "Alpha Gang."
Directed by David and Nathan Zellner, the film will tell the tale of a group of aliens sent on a mission to conquer Earth.
According to the press packets, "the gang is merciless until they catch the most toxic, contagious human disease of all: emotion."
Other cast members already inked include Andrea Riseborough ("Waco"), Nicholas Hoult (the boy in "About a Boy"), Steven Yeun (Glenn in "Walking Dead") and Mackenzie Davis ("Halt and Catch Fire").
Shooting is set to start in 2021 in Eastern Europe.
