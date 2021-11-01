Jon Hamm signs to star in new Fox animated comedy

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jon Hamm is moving back home, if only as a cartoon character.

Word from Tinseltown tattler "Variety" is that Hamm has been inked to star as the main voice in "Grimsburg," an animated feature set to launch in 2023 on the Fox network.

In the show, STL's No. 1 celeb will play Marvin Flute, a "deeply troubled" private detective who returns home to Grimsburg, which a press release describes as "a town where everyone has a secret or three."

Along with laughs, the show promises meatier issues, such as the detective's chance to "redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving … and hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know," the release said.

Although this is Hamm's first star turn on an animated series, he is no stranger to the genre. In the last year, Hamm's voice has had recurring roles in "Bless the Harts," "Invincible" and "Marvel's MODOK."

Right now, Hamm is in Albuquerque filming "Maggie Moore(s),” a comedy/murder mystery co-starring Tina Fey.

