Jon Hamm stars in new video from indie-rocking Eels

Does the emergence of more Jon Hamm video signal a decline in the coronavirus pandemic crisis?
We can only hope.
Not only does STL's No. 1 celeb have a new movie coming out next month, he also is starring in a new music video released Wednesday by the Eels, a longstanding indie-rock band.
The video is for the song "Are We Alright Again," featured on the band's latest album, "Earth To Dora."
In the vid, Hamm plays an at-home, having-a-cocktail band fan who dons a set of headphones to listen to the new song.
But Hamm becomes so absorbed by the music that he’s oblivious to the chaos happening behind him: A home invasion by a trio of burglars, the theft of all his possessions, and the assault of a friend who happens to stop by mid-robbery, Rolling Stone reports.
Hamm, however, is not the only Eels fan from "Mad Men," the music publication reports.
Band frontman Mark Oliver Everett said he met Hamm and John Slattery (who played Roger Sterling in the AMC series) backstage at a concert several years ago, and they have become friends.
"I was off stage between encores and the tour manager said, ‘Don Draper and Roger Sterling are here,' ” Rolling Stone reported Everett as saying.
Slattery went on to cast Everett in a role in "Love," a Netxflix series that Slattery directed.
On Tuesday, the trailer was released for the film "Wild Mountain Thyme," which comes out Dec. 11. It stars Hamm, Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan and Christopher Walken.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.