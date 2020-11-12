Jon Hamm stars in new video from indie-rocking Eels

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Does the emergence of more Jon Hamm video signal a decline in the coronavirus pandemic crisis?

We can only hope.

Not only does STL's No. 1 celeb have a new movie coming out next month, he also is starring in a new music video released Wednesday by the Eels, a longstanding indie-rock band.

The video is for the song "Are We Alright Again," featured on the band's latest album, "Earth To Dora."

In the vid, Hamm plays an at-home, having-a-cocktail band fan who dons a set of headphones to listen to the new song.

But Hamm becomes so absorbed by the music that he’s oblivious to the chaos happening behind him: A home invasion by a trio of burglars, the theft of all his possessions, and the assault of a friend who happens to stop by mid-robbery, Rolling Stone reports.

Hamm, however, is not the only Eels fan from "Mad Men," the music publication reports.

Band frontman Mark Oliver Everett said he met Hamm and John Slattery (who played Roger Sterling in the AMC series) backstage at a concert several years ago, and they have become friends.