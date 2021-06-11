 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jon Hamm starts shooting on 'Fletch' film later this month
0 comments

Jon Hamm starts shooting on 'Fletch' film later this month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Steven Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move' to premiere at Tribeca

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Benicio del Toro, center, and Don Cheadle in a scene from "No Sudden Move," a film that will premiere as the centerpiece gala at the Tribeca Film Festival next month. (Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

 Claudette Barius

July is shaping up to be a heavy Jon Hamm month in movieland.

Word from Tinseltown is that filming of "Confess, Fletch" will begin in about two weeks, before the Fourth of July holiday.

STL's No. 1 celeb will play the title character from the Gregory Mcdonald book series that was brought to the big screen twice in the 1980s with Chevy Chase in the lead role.

This latest effort will be based on Mcdonald's second novel.

Also, the full trailer for "No Sudden Move," the most imminent Hamm film, is now available to view on YouTube.

After making its premiere next week at the Tribeca Film Festival, the film will have a full opening on July 1.

The trailer for the film "No Sudden Move," starring Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm and others.

The Steven Soderbergh caper movie set in 1950s Detroit also stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser and Kieran Culkin.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories June 9, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports