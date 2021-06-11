Jon Hamm starts shooting on 'Fletch' film later this month

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

July is shaping up to be a heavy Jon Hamm month in movieland.

Word from Tinseltown is that filming of "Confess, Fletch" will begin in about two weeks, before the Fourth of July holiday.

STL's No. 1 celeb will play the title character from the Gregory Mcdonald book series that was brought to the big screen twice in the 1980s with Chevy Chase in the lead role.

This latest effort will be based on Mcdonald's second novel.

Also, the full trailer for "No Sudden Move," the most imminent Hamm film, is now available to view on YouTube.

After making its premiere next week at the Tribeca Film Festival, the film will have a full opening on July 1.

The Steven Soderbergh caper movie set in 1950s Detroit also stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser and Kieran Culkin.

