Jon Hamm takes part in Dean Martin documentary

STL jazz legend Miles Davis cemented the word in our vocabulary in 1957, with his "Birth of the Cool" album.
And now, a documentary making its debut Friday — featuring STL's No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm — gives the royal title to a deserving recipient:
"Dean Martin: King of Cool"
The 90-minute documentary, which was a recent entry in the DOC NYC Film Festival, will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday on TCM (Turner Classic Movies). It will be shown again on TCM at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 26.
The documentary serves as a lead-in to a Dean Martin film mini-festival.
Hamm is prominent in the piece, reading excerpts from "The Secretary of Liquor," a poem written about Martin in 2002 by Mark Rudman.
In an interview with "Eye For Film," director Tom Donahue explains how Hamm got involved.
"My story producer ... loved the poem and said maybe we can have (all of the) actors read some excerpts?" Donahue said.
"The first person we asked was Jon Hamm. We handed it to him at the end of the interview and said 'Could you read it?'"
"So we broke it down into some meaningful bites and Jon nailed it on tape, reading it for the first time," Donahue said. "I didn’t need to ask anybody after that."
The movies scheduled to be shown as part of the tribute are the classic western Howard Hawks western "Rio Bravo" with John Wayne; "The Caddy," with Jerry Lewis; and Rat Pack vehicles "Oceans 11" and "Robin and the Seven Hoods" with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.
Speaking of the Rat Pack, our fair burg has its own historic moment: June 20, 1965.
On that date at the Kiel Opera House, the main triumvirate of the group — Martin, Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. — performed to benefit the Dismas House charity.
The performance was recorded and it is the only time the group ever was recorded in a live performance.
Adding to the cachet of the evening, the emcee for the night was none other than late-night king Johnny Carson, who was filling in for regular sidekick Joey Bishop.
Even better, the back-up band was Count Basie and His Orchestra, conducted by Quincy Jones.
The show actually was billed as "The Frank Sinatra Spectacular." Tickets ranged from $10 to $250, with the big ticket buying patrons a champagne dinner and pre-show cocktail party with the entertainers.
The show was broadcast to 10 cities via closed circuit under the title "The Rat Pack Captured."
The recording went missing after the show and was not found until 1997. Since then, it has been shown on television numerous times.