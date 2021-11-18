Jon Hamm takes part in Dean Martin documentary

"The first person we asked was Jon Hamm. We handed it to him at the end of the interview and said 'Could you read it?'"

"So we broke it down into some meaningful bites and Jon nailed it on tape, reading it for the first time," Donahue said. "I didn’t need to ask anybody after that."

The movies scheduled to be shown as part of the tribute are the classic western Howard Hawks western "Rio Bravo" with John Wayne; "The Caddy," with Jerry Lewis; and Rat Pack vehicles "Oceans 11" and "Robin and the Seven Hoods" with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.

Speaking of the Rat Pack, our fair burg has its own historic moment: June 20, 1965.

On that date at the Kiel Opera House, the main triumvirate of the group — Martin, Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. — performed to benefit the Dismas House charity.

The performance was recorded and it is the only time the group ever was recorded in a live performance.

Adding to the cachet of the evening, the emcee for the night was none other than late-night king Johnny Carson, who was filling in for regular sidekick Joey Bishop.