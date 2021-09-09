Jon Hamm/Tina Fey movie starts production next month

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Aside from flossier tabloids reporting that Jon Hamm had his "dad bod" on display last week while swimming in Italy with girlfriend Anna Osceola, it's been a ho-hum summer for STL's No. 1 celeb.

First, "No Sudden Move," with an all-star cast directed by Steven Soderbergh, opened in June to generally favorable, but not rave, reviews.

Then last week it was announced that the release of "Top Gun 2," with Hamm supporting Tom Cruise's return to the cockpit, had been delayed yet again, until spring 2022.

But industry pub "Backstage" does note that work on a new movie with Hamm and Tina Fey will start next month.

The film is titled “Maggie Moore(s)” and is being touted as a dark comedy set in a small town where two women with the same name have been murdered. As the local sheriff investigates, he begins to wonder if the two homicides are linked.

Hamm’s “Mad Men” co-star John Slattery is producing and directing. Production work is set to begin in October in the Albuquerque area. No release date has been set.

