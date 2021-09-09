 Skip to main content
Jon Hamm/Tina Fey movie starts production next month
From 2015: Tina Fey, right, presents Jon Hamm with the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Mad Men" at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Alex Berliner/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Aside from flossier tabloids reporting that Jon Hamm had his "dad bod" on display last week while swimming in Italy with girlfriend Anna Osceola, it's been a ho-hum summer for STL's No. 1 celeb.

First, "No Sudden Move," with an all-star cast directed by Steven Soderbergh, opened in June to generally favorable, but not rave, reviews.

Then last week it was announced that the release of "Top Gun 2," with Hamm supporting Tom Cruise's return to the cockpit, had been delayed yet again, until spring 2022.

But industry pub "Backstage" does note that work on a new movie with Hamm and Tina Fey will start next month.

The film is titled “Maggie Moore(s)” and is being touted as a dark comedy set in a small town where two women with the same name have been murdered. As the local sheriff investigates, he begins to wonder if the two homicides are linked.

Hamm’s “Mad Men” co-star John Slattery is producing and directing. Production work is set to begin in October in the Albuquerque area. No release date has been set.

